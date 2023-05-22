Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UK Trade Minister Targets Gulf Nations for Post-Brexit Trade Deals
UK Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade Kemi Badenoch MP poses for a photograph in 10 Downing Street. (Simon Dawson/No. 10 Downing Street)
Mideast Daily News
Brexit
trade deal
Kemi Badenoch
United Kingdom
Gulf Cooperation Council

UK Trade Minister Targets Gulf Nations for Post-Brexit Trade Deals

Steven Ganot
05/22/2023

UK Business and Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch is visiting Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates this week in an effort to forge a trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in a move that is expected to diversify UK’s trade partnerships post-Brexit.

Badenoch is set to address the Qatar Economic Forum and will meet with GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi and other ministers during her five-day trip. The UK initiated trade discussions with the GCC—which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman—last year.

The GCC, Britain’s seventh-largest trade partner with £61.3 billion ($78 billion) in total trade, offers significant opportunities for UK businesses, particularly in the food, drink, digital trade, and renewable energy sectors, said Badenoch.

However, economists forecast that the disruption to larger trade flows between the UK and the European Union could overshadow gains from deals with more geographically distant partners. Despite the upcoming trade pact with Australia and New Zealand, UK exports to the EU have seen a 7% decrease since 2019.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.