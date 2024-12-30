In her detailed investigation for The Media Line, Veronica Neifakh exposes the systematic abduction of nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children by Russia since the war began in 2022. Ukrainian officials and independent researchers, including those at Yale University, describe the forced relocations as a deliberate effort to erase Ukrainian identity, with some experts calling it a form of genocide. Ukrainian children are sent to orphanages, foster homes, and even “reeducation” facilities across Russia, where they face psychological manipulation and attempts to sever ties to their homeland.

Russia denies these allegations, claiming many children fled with their families and asserting it only relocated a small number of orphans. Ukrainian human rights advocates, however, argue that the true number of abducted children likely exceeds official estimates. The psychological toll on these children is severe, with reports of humiliation, isolation, and even suicidal ideation among teenagers.

Veronica Neifakh also highlights Ukraine’s ongoing struggle to rescue these children. Legal hurdles, the vast geography of Russia, and lack of international cooperation make large-scale repatriation efforts nearly impossible. While some children have been reunited with their families through isolated cases, systematic solutions remain elusive. Experts say the abductions are not only erasing Ukrainian identity but also undermining the country’s future by targeting its youngest citizens.

