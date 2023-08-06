Ukraine Peace Plan Gains Traction at International Meeting in Jeddah

In an effort to resolve the ongoing Ukraine crisis, security advisers and representatives from approximately 40 countries convened in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. According to a Ukrainian delegation source speaking to Al Arabiya News, several attending nations endorsed Ukraine’s proposed 10-point peace plan during the assembly.

The conference was not only focused on achieving lasting peace in the Ukraine region but also on alleviating the humanitarian consequences of the crisis, Al Ekhbariya News reported. The Saudi government, hosting the meeting, emphasized its aspiration to enhance international dialogue and collaboration. The kingdom also said it was pushing for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis, aiming to bolster global peace and security.