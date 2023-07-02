Donate
UN Approves Independent Body To Investigate 130,000 Missing Persons in Syria
Activists and relatives of Syrians suspected of being detained or disappeared by the Syrian government pose with portraits of missing Syrians during a demonstration in front of Berlin's Brandenburg gate on May 7, 2022. (John MacDougall/AFP via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
07/02/2023

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution on Thursday to set up an independent body responsible for investigating the cases of over 130,000 individuals missing from the Syrian conflict. The resolution received 83 votes in favor, 11 against, with 62 abstentions, from the 193-member assembly. Notably, Syria, along with Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran voted against the resolution.

Spearheaded by Luxembourg, the resolution emphasizes the necessity to alleviate the suffering of families by providing information on the missing persons’ whereabouts. The resolution establishes the Independent Institution of Missing Persons in the Syrian Arab Republic under UN auspices, tasked with clarifying the fate of the missing individuals and offering support to victims, survivors, and their families.

The resolution stipulates that UN Secretary-General António Guterres present terms of reference for the new institution within 80 working days. The institution aims to serve as a single platform for data collection and coordination with all relevant parties.

Syrian Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh criticized the resolution as political interference. Meanwhile, the US deputy ambassador, Jeffrey DeLaurentis, labeled the resolution a “moral and humanitarian imperative.”

