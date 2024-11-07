UN Nuclear Chief Plans Iran Visit To Tackle Disputed Atomic Program

Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog, announced on Wednesday that he may visit Iran soon to discuss the country’s disputed nuclear program. Grossi, who seeks cooperative engagement with US President-elect Donald Trump, previously expressed a desire to travel to Tehran before the November 5 US election to address longstanding issues involving the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Western nations.

Grossi confirmed ongoing talks with Iranian officials to finalize the visit’s timing, saying, “We are already talking to colleagues in Iran for my next visit maybe in a few days.” Although details were not provided, Iranian officials have indicated their willingness to cooperate with the IAEA.

Central concerns include Iran’s restrictions on uranium-enrichment experts and unexplained uranium traces at undeclared sites. Since 2019, Iran has expanded its nuclear activities following the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal under then-President Trump, who reinstated sanctions. Tehran is enriching uranium up to 60% purity—near weapons-grade levels—and denies seeking nuclear arms, citing civilian energy needs.

Trump’s approach to Iran’s nuclear ambitions remains unclear, although he recently emphasized, “Iran … can’t have nuclear weapons.” The regional geopolitical situation has intensified, with conflicts involving Hamas, Hezbollah, and Israel potentially complicating diplomacy.