UN Official Describes Sudan Conflict as ‘Humanitarian Nightmare’
A general view of the Adre camp, where around 200,000 people are currently taking refuge from the conflict in Sudan, on Sept. 19, 2023 in Adre, Chad. (Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Sudan
UN
Martin Griffiths
Humanitarian Crisis
Rapid Support Forces

Steven Ganot
10/16/2023

Six months of hostilities between Sudan’s armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have led to as many as 9,000 deaths, according to UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths. The conflict, which erupted in mid-April due to escalating tensions between Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and RSF commander Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has caused “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history,” Griffiths said on Sunday.

Initially concentrated in Khartoum, the violence has expanded across Sudan, including the war-torn region of western Darfur. The UN reported that millions have been displaced either within Sudan or to neighboring countries. More than half of Sudan’s population now requires humanitarian assistance.

“Communities are torn apart, and vulnerable individuals lack access to lifesaving aid,” Griffiths added. The UN migration agency confirmed that over 4.5 million people were displaced within Sudan, and another 1.2 million sought refuge in neighboring countries.

Adding to the crisis, a cholera outbreak has emerged, with over 1,000 suspected cases in Khartoum and the provinces of Kordofan and Qadarif. Incidents of rape and sexual violence have also been reported, mostly attributed to the RSF, which faces accusations of committing atrocities in Darfur.

