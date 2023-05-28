UN Pauses Dual Currency Aid to Syrian Refugees in Lebanon

The United Nations on Saturday announced it would temporarily halt the use of dual currency for cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon next month. The decision comes amid ongoing discussions with Lebanese authorities about how best to deliver aid. The announcement follows recent remarks by Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar, who expressed concern that aid in US dollars for Syrian refugees is fostering resentment among the Lebanese population. He cited the contrast between substantial support for refugees and the limited assistance Lebanese citizens receive. As Lebanon grapples with a severe financial crisis, the government has been actively advocating for the safe repatriation of Syrian refugees and international backing for this initiative. Rising tensions between Lebanese citizens and the Syrian refugee population, currently estimated by the government at around 2 million, have led to several incidents. Lebanon continues to bear the significant burden of hosting the largest number of refugees per capita globally.