The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Relief Chief Warns of Impending Famine in Somalia
Mideast Daily News
Somalia
famine
United Nations
Martin Griffiths

UN Relief Chief Warns of Impending Famine in Somalia

Steven Ganot
09/06/2022

Somalia is on the brink of famine for the second time since 2011, warned Martin Griffiths, UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator at a press conference in the capital Mogadishu on Monday. Parts of the drought-stricken country, Griffiths said, were likely to experience famine by the end of 2022.

“Famine is at the door, and today we are receiving a final warning. I have been shocked to my core these past few days by the level of pain and suffering we see so many Somalis enduring,” Griffiths said following a five-day visit to the country.

A report released Monday, the Somalia Food Security and Nutrition Analysis, strongly suggests that famine will occur in the Baidoa and Burhakaba districts of the Bay region in south-central Somalia between October and December. Already by October, 1.5 million children across Somalia will face acute malnutrition if current trends continue.

A number of factors have contributed to what appears to be a humanitarian disaster just around the corner, including poor rainfall over five consecutive seasons, decades of conflict, mass displacement, a severe economic crisis, and exhausted coping capacities in the affected communities.

“I repeat: This is a final warning to all of us. The situation and trends resemble those seen in the 2010-2011, in that crisis. Except now they are worse,” Griffiths said.

“And these conditions are likely to last through to at least March 2023,” he said.

And while the situation is expected to get worse, it is already horrific: “In camps for the displaced people, we saw extreme hunger. In the hospital in Baidoa, we had the unenviable privilege of seeing children so malnourished that they could barely speak,” the UN relief chief said.

“The drought, the worst in four decades, is forecast to continue. This is, in those often-used words, and no more true than here, a humanitarian catastrophe,” he said.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.