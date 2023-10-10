UN Reports Over 123,000 Displaced in Gaza Due to Israeli Military Operations

Over 123,000 residents of Gaza are internally displaced due to continuing Israeli military operations, reported the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Monday. Israeli airstrikes have destroyed homes and four large residential towers in Gaza City while damaging health care facilities and killing six health care workers. The only remaining power plant in Gaza could run out of fuel in a matter of days, affecting over 400,000 residents.

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has turned dozens of schools into emergency shelters for over half of the displaced individuals. Furthermore, the World Food Program (WFP) is providing food to 100,000 displaced people sheltering in UNRWA facilities. WFP spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that $16.8 million is needed to extend food and cash assistance to 805,000 people in the next month. UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of further humanitarian deterioration and asked for international support for immediate relief efforts.