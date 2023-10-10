The Media Line Stands Out

UN Reports Over 123,000 Displaced in Gaza Due to Israeli Military Operations
Palestinians inspect the damage to an UNRWA school following an Israeli airstrike on the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the armed Palestinian group Hamas. (Mohammed Talatene/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Gaza
Israeli Military Operations
UNRWA
WFP
Humanitarian Crisis

Steven Ganot
10/10/2023

Over 123,000 residents of Gaza are internally displaced due to continuing Israeli military operations, reported the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Monday. Israeli airstrikes have destroyed homes and four large residential towers in Gaza City while damaging health care facilities and killing six health care workers. The only remaining power plant in Gaza could run out of fuel in a matter of days, affecting over 400,000 residents.

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has turned dozens of schools into emergency shelters for over half of the displaced individuals. Furthermore, the World Food Program (WFP) is providing food to 100,000 displaced people sheltering in UNRWA facilities. WFP spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric stated that $16.8 million is needed to extend food and cash assistance to 805,000 people in the next month. UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned of further humanitarian deterioration and asked for international support for immediate relief efforts.

