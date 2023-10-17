Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Security Council Rejects Russian Resolution for Gaza Cease-fire
The Security Council in session Dec. 18, 2015 (Eskinder Debebe/UN)
Mideast Daily News
UN Security Council
Russia
Gaza ceasefire
humanitarian resolution
Vassily Nebenzia

UN Security Council Rejects Russian Resolution for Gaza Cease-fire

Steven Ganot
10/17/2023

A Russian-drafted resolution calling for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza failed to pass in the UN Security Council on Monday. The draft secured five votes in favor but faced opposition from four countries, leading to its rejection. Six countries abstained from the vote.

China, the United Arab Emirates, Mozambique, and Gabon joined Russia in supporting the resolution. Conversely, the United States, Britain, France, and Japan voted against it. A Security Council resolution requires at least nine affirmative votes and no veto from any of the council’s five permanent members to be adopted.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, expressed disappointment at the outcome. “The only reason why the resolution didn’t pass was because they do not want to support anything from Russia,” he told reporters. Nebenzia insisted that the draft was purely humanitarian and uncontroversial.

The Security Council is considering another draft resolution on the same issue from Brazil, though no date has been set for a vote.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.