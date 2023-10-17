UN Security Council Rejects Russian Resolution for Gaza Cease-fire

A Russian-drafted resolution calling for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza failed to pass in the UN Security Council on Monday. The draft secured five votes in favor but faced opposition from four countries, leading to its rejection. Six countries abstained from the vote.

China, the United Arab Emirates, Mozambique, and Gabon joined Russia in supporting the resolution. Conversely, the United States, Britain, France, and Japan voted against it. A Security Council resolution requires at least nine affirmative votes and no veto from any of the council’s five permanent members to be adopted.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, expressed disappointment at the outcome. “The only reason why the resolution didn’t pass was because they do not want to support anything from Russia,” he told reporters. Nebenzia insisted that the draft was purely humanitarian and uncontroversial.

The Security Council is considering another draft resolution on the same issue from Brazil, though no date has been set for a vote.