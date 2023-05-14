Donate
UN Supports Libyan Joint Legal Committee in Developing Election Laws
Abdoulaye Bathily, then-special representative of the UN secretary-general (SRSG) for Central Africa and now SRSG for Libya. meets Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Kigali, Aug. 6, 2015. (Paul Kagame/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Libya
joint legal committee
election laws
democratic transition
United Nations
Abdoulaye Bathily

UN Supports Libyan Joint Legal Committee in Developing Election Laws

Steven Ganot
05/14/2023

UN Special Representative for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily expressed on Saturday the UN’s support for Libya’s joint legal committee in creating inclusive laws for future elections. Bathily met with a delegation from the 6+6 committee at the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) headquarters in Tripoli. The 6+6 committee, comprising six members from the High Council of State and six from the House of Representatives, is responsible for drafting laws for upcoming elections.

UNSMIL tweeted that Bathily emphasized the committee’s crucial role in creating necessary laws for general and inclusive elections in Libya. Bathily also reaffirmed UNSMIL’s commitment to providing support to help the committee complete its work promptly.

Libya was unable to hold general elections in December 2021 due to disagreements over election laws among Libyan factions. In January, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh announced that the government is prepared to hold general elections in 2023.

Since the fall of Moammar Gadhafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has faced challenges in transitioning to democracy amid increasing violence and political division.

