UN Supports Libyan Joint Legal Committee in Developing Election Laws

UN Special Representative for Libya Abdoulaye Bathily expressed on Saturday the UN’s support for Libya’s joint legal committee in creating inclusive laws for future elections. Bathily met with a delegation from the 6+6 committee at the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) headquarters in Tripoli. The 6+6 committee, comprising six members from the High Council of State and six from the House of Representatives, is responsible for drafting laws for upcoming elections.

UNSMIL tweeted that Bathily emphasized the committee’s crucial role in creating necessary laws for general and inclusive elections in Libya. Bathily also reaffirmed UNSMIL’s commitment to providing support to help the committee complete its work promptly.

Libya was unable to hold general elections in December 2021 due to disagreements over election laws among Libyan factions. In January, Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh announced that the government is prepared to hold general elections in 2023.

Since the fall of Moammar Gadhafi’s regime in 2011, Libya has faced challenges in transitioning to democracy amid increasing violence and political division.