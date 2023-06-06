UNICEF, EU Launch Joint Project To Revamp Lebanon’s Wastewater Treatment Plants

UNICEF announced on Monday the launch of a new joint project with the EU meant to revamp Lebanon’s wastewater treatment plants.

The project is meant to bring Lebanon’s 11 key wastewater treatment plants back into operation and to raise awareness of the environmental and health impacts of untreated wastewater. It was launched on World Environment Day, the UN’s annual celebration meant to raise awareness of environmental issues.

“We hope it will be an opportunity for the Lebanese government to take responsibility in managing and improving these facilities instead of relying on others to do so,” Prime Minister Najib Mikati said.

EU Ambassador to Lebanon Ralph Tarraf said that the project will be a boon for the health and well-being of Lebanese citizens as well as “an investment in the country’s economic recovery.” Lebanon has been facing an economic crisis for the last several years.

Ettie Higgins, UNICEF deputy representative in Lebanon, said, “UNICEF remains committed to strengthening the water establishments’ capacity to ensure equitable and sustainable provision of wastewater services to reduce the spread of infections and save lives.”

According to UNICEF, Lebanon has more than 70 wastewater treatment plants overall, the maintenance of which will require additional support.