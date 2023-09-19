The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Union of Arab Banks Partners With UN Body To Commit $1 Trillion for Sustainable Development Goals
Mideast Daily News
Union of Arab Banks
ESCWA
Sustainable Development Goals
funding
Arab states

Union of Arab Banks Partners With UN Body To Commit $1 Trillion for Sustainable Development Goals

Steven Ganot
09/19/2023

The Beirut-based Union of Arab Banks (UAB), a consortium of banks across Arab states aiming to foster economic and banking growth, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for West Asia (ESCWA) have jointly called for $1 trillion in funding to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The SDGs are a collection of 17 global goals set by the United Nations to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

This announcement was made on the opening day of the two-day SDG summit in New York, according to an ESCWA statement.

The pledged financing is aimed at fast-tracking the SDGs in 22 Arab states, targeting key areas such as social protection, energy, education, food systems, digital transformation, and biodiversity. The statement indicated that potential beneficiaries of this initiative range from governments and businesses—including micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises—to households across the Arab region.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.