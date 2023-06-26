Donate
Light Theme
Log In
United States Restores Pre-2017 Rule Banning Scientific Cooperation With Israel Beyond Green Line
Mideast Daily News
Biden Administration
scientific cooperation
Israel
1949 armistice line
US State Department

United States Restores Pre-2017 Rule Banning Scientific Cooperation With Israel Beyond Green Line

Steven Ganot
06/26/2023

The Biden Administration has issued guidelines curbing scientific and technological cooperation with areas under Israeli control beyond the 1949 armistice line, according to a report by Kan News on Sunday.

The move, indicative of US disapproval of Israel’s plan to permit the construction of thousands of homes for Israeli settlers in the West Bank, signals a return to policies prevalent during the Obama Administration.

A spokesperson from the US State Department commented on the decision, saying, “This guidance mirrors the longstanding US position that the final status of these geographic areas should be determined through negotiations leading to a two-state solution.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told reporters he objected to the decision and thought it was wrong, and that “in similar cases in the past, the Israeli government fully reimbursed parties damaged by such decisions.”

This move reverses a policy change enacted by the Trump Administration that lifted the restrictions on cooperation with Israel beyond the pre-1967 Green Line.

In October 2020, the Trump Administration signed bilateral agreements to bolster cooperation with Israel in science, industrial research, and agriculture. These agreements eliminated “geographic restrictions” from previous accords, allowing US-Israel joint projects to be conducted in areas that “came under the administration of the State of Israel after June 5, 1967.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.