Unveiling Syria’s Lost Jewish Heritage

In a compelling report covered by Shira Dicker for The Media Line, Justice for Jews from Arab Countries (JJAC) has revealed the systematic elimination of Syria’s 2,500-year-old Jewish community. The report, the result of six years of forensic research, sheds light on the cultural and economic devastation inflicted on a vibrant Jewish population, whose displacement began in the early 20th century and escalated through state-sponsored persecution and asset seizures. The findings highlight more than $10 billion in contemporary valuations of confiscated property, providing tangible evidence of the losses endured by the Syrian Jewish community.

Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie, co-president of JJAC, emphasizes the importance of educating the world about this untold history, particularly as the narrative of Jews as indigenous Middle Eastern people is often overshadowed by modern political conflicts. Abadie and his co-president, Sylvain Abitbol, also stress that this story does not negate the Palestinian experience but broadens the lens to include the mass displacement of nearly one million Jews from Arab lands in the 20th century.

Dicker reports that the legacy of Syrian Jews, now primarily living in the US and Israel, continues through their contributions to society, both in their new homelands and in preserving their cultural identity. The report is the first of a series that will document the near-erasure of Jewish communities across the Middle East.

For the full article, including personal accounts and a deeper exploration of the cultural and historical context, visit The Media Line.