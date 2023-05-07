Happy holidays!
US Aims to Normalize Israel-Saudi Arabia Relations, Officials Say

Steven Ganot
05/07/2023

The United States is working to normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Speaking Friday ahead of his visit to the kingdom, Sullivan confirmed that full normalization between the two nations is a goal of the US administration. However, he declined to share further details in order not to jeopardize ongoing efforts.

In a separate interview, Tzachi Hanegbi, the head of Israel’s national security council, expressed optimism for a potential breakthrough during Sullivan’s visit. Hanegbi confirmed that he had spoken with Sullivan, who traveled to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for talks with Saudi leaders, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Israel has pursued normalization with Arab states to bolster its regional position and expand opportunities for economic and political cooperation. Although Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has publicly expressed hope for normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has maintained that normalization will not occur until a Palestinian state is established.

Israel has normalized diplomatic ties with several Arab states since 2020, including Saudi Arabia’s neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. However, most countries in the MENA region still have no official ties with Israel, and Palestinians consider normalization to be highly controversial.

