US-British Coalition Targets Houthi Positions in Yemen Airstrikes

US and British forces carried out airstrikes early Thursday on locations controlled by the Iranian-backed Houthi group in northern Yemen, according to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV. The strikes reportedly hit military positions in Sanaa’s Sanhan district, Amran’s Harf Sufyan district, and Al Hudaydah’s Al-Luhayyah district. Social media posts from residents indicated that the strikes targeted Houthi military facilities.

The attacks mark the second wave of airstrikes in less than 24 hours. On Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed hitting Houthi advanced weapon storage facilities in northern Yemen, accusing the group of using these sites for attacks on US Navy ships and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. CENTCOM described the strikes as “precision strikes” on underground Advanced Conventional Weapon storage locations.

Houthi official Hussein al-Ezzi responded on social media platform X, stating, “America continues its aggression but does not know what awaits it.”

The Houthis, who control large areas of northern Yemen, have intensified their rocket and drone attacks since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians. These assaults include disruptions to Red Sea shipping linked to Israel and escalated after the conflict in Gaza heightened regional tensions. In response, the US-led naval coalition has ramped up air raids targeting Houthi positions to deter attacks, which have now expanded to include US warships.

Yemen’s nearly decadelong war has involved regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, and drawn in global forces. The Houthis continue to maintain control over Sanaa and other areas, complicating international efforts for peace.