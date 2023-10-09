US Carrier Strike Group Dispatched to Eastern Mediterranean in Support of Israel

American casualties in Hamas attack prompt President Biden to act

In response to the recent attack by Hamas, which has resulted in over 1,000 casualties on both sides, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean. The move aims to provide assistance to Israel, where Americans were among those killed and missing in the conflict.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers, totaling approximately 5,000 sailors and a deck of warplanes. This show of force is intended to remain prepared for various scenarios, including interdicting potential weapon shipments to Hamas and conducting surveillance operations.

The deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to deterring any further escalation of the regional conflict. Meanwhile, the Israeli government formally declared war and authorized “significant military steps” in response to Hamas.

Initial reports suggest that at least four American citizens lost their lives in the attacks, with seven more currently missing and unaccounted for. These numbers may change as a comprehensive assessment is conducted. Most of the casualties are believed to be dual US-Israeli citizens.