The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
US Carrier Strike Group Dispatched to Eastern Mediterranean in Support of Israel
The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 9, 2022. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jackson Adkins/US Navy)
Mideast Daily News
US
Carrier Strike Group
Eastern Mediterranean
Israel
Hamas

US Carrier Strike Group Dispatched to Eastern Mediterranean in Support of Israel

Diane Tishkoff
10/09/2023

American casualties in Hamas attack prompt President Biden to act

In response to the recent attack by Hamas, which has resulted in over 1,000 casualties on both sides, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that he has ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean. The move aims to provide assistance to Israel, where Americans were among those killed and missing in the conflict.

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier, will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers, totaling approximately 5,000 sailors and a deck of warplanes. This show of force is intended to remain prepared for various scenarios, including interdicting potential weapon shipments to Hamas and conducting surveillance operations.

The deployment underscores the United States’ commitment to deterring any further escalation of the regional conflict. Meanwhile, the Israeli government formally declared war and authorized “significant military steps” in response to Hamas.

Initial reports suggest that at least four American citizens lost their lives in the attacks, with seven more currently missing and unaccounted for. These numbers may change as a comprehensive assessment is conducted. Most of the casualties are believed to be dual US-Israeli citizens.

The Media Line Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.
Wishing those celebrating a Shana Tova.

Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.