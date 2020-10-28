Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

US Consulate Employee Jailed in Turkey
Turkish soldiers and others are brought to trial in Ankara in August 2017 for their alleged role in the July 2016 coup attempt. (Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Turkey
US consulate worker
attempted coup
July 2016
Fethullah Gulen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Middle East
prison

US Consulate Employee Jailed in Turkey

Uri Cohen
10/28/2020

A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced a third US consulate worker to jail for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government in a failed 2016 military coup. Nazmi Mete Canturk, a local security officer employed at the American consulate in Istanbul, was sentenced to over five years in prison in a move expected to further strain relations between Washington and Ankara. Canturk denied any involvement in the attempted coup, attributed, rather flimsily, by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cleric Fethullah Gulen, in self-exile in the United States. Canturk’s wife and daughter, also charged with membership in a terrorist organization, were acquitted. Two other consulate workers have been jailed for periods of four and a half and nine years after similar convictions. In July 2016, factions within the Turkish military concerned about human and civil rights and eroding democratic and secular institutions attempted to overthrow the government. They were overcome by Erdogan supporters. The attempted coup led to a months-long purge of generals, journalists, parliament members and human rights activists, with arrests continuing to this day.

