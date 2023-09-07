Donate
US Imposes Sanctions on Sudanese Paramilitary Commanders for Human Rights Abuses
Steven Ganot
09/07/2023

The US announced sanctions Wednesday against Sudanese paramilitary commanders, Abdel-Rahim Hamdan Dagalo and Abdul Rahman Juma, for their roles in the ongoing conflict and human rights violations in Sudan. Abdel-Rahim, a senior military officer and brother of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) head Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, is accused of leading troops responsible for civilian massacres, ethnic killings, and sexual violence.

The sanctions will freeze all US property owned by Abdel-Rahim. This is the first individual public sanction by the US since the conflict began almost five months ago. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also announced visa restrictions on Abdul Rahman Juma, another RSF commander, barring him from entering the US. Juma’s forces are alleged to have kidnapped and murdered Khamis Abdalla Abkar, former governor of West Darfur, in June.

The conflict has displaced over 5 million people, according to the United Nations’ migration agency. The US has also committed an additional $163 million to aid the humanitarian crisis, bringing the total to $710 million.

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council, dissolved the RSF on Wednesday, citing its role in state rebellion and atrocities.

