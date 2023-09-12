Donate
Israel Approves US Arms Shipment to Palestinian Authority
Mideast Daily News
Palestinian Authority
US
Israel
West Bank
terrorism

Israel Approves US Arms Shipment to Palestinian Authority

Steven Ganot
09/12/2023

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has received a shipment of armored vehicles and weapons from the United States to strengthen its control over parts of the West Bank plagued by terror activities, according to Jerusalem-based Palestinian daily Al Quds. This development was facilitated by Jordan and approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, despite criticisms from certain quarters about arming the PA.

Israel sees the PA and its president, Mahmoud Abbas, as crucial partners in combating West Bank terrorism. However, the PA’s dwindling popularity and failure to secure statehood have empowered rival armed groups in northern West Bank cities like Jenin and Nablus. These groups frequently launch attacks against Israelis, compelling Israel to conduct its own raids in these areas.

In an apparent shift, Israel has recently scaled back these raids to allow the PA to reassert its control. PA security forces face considerable challenges, including recruitment drives by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad aimed at impoverished youth. Nevertheless, Abbas has ordered his forces to crack down on these terror cells “with an iron fist,” according to Al Quds.

