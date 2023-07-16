US Ramps Up Fighter Jet Deployment To Thwart Iranian Threats

The US is intensifying its defense capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz with additional F-16 fighter jets to prevent potential Iranian seizures of vessels, a senior defense official announced on Friday. This measure comes in response to Iran’s recent attempts to seize two oil tankers and the increasing trilateral cooperation between Iran, Russia, and Syria.

The augmented air cover and increased military visibility aim to deter Iranian aggressions. In both instances of attempted seizures, Iranian naval vessels retreated when the USS McFaul, a US guided-missile destroyer, appeared.

Furthermore, the official acknowledged potential military strategies in response to escalating Russian aggression in Syrian airspace, which complicated recent operations against an Islamic State group leader. The official attributes the increased Russian activities to the growing coordination between Moscow, Tehran, and Damascus to pressure the US withdrawal from Syria.

Significant mid-level intelligence sharing and planning between Russian and Iranian Quds force leaders in Syria to facilitate the US pullout were noted. Despite this, the US remains resolute in maintaining its presence in Syria to conduct missions against the Islamic State group.