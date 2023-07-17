Donate
US Representative Jayapal Apologizes for Labeling Israel a ‘Racist State’
Representative Pramila Jayapal (R) arrives at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport with Representative Ilhan Omar, July 18, 2019. (Lorie Shaull/Creative Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Pramila Jayapal
Hakeem Jeffries
Israel
US Congress
two-state solution

US Representative Jayapal Apologizes for Labeling Israel a ‘Racist State’

Steven Ganot
07/17/2023

US Representative Pramila Jayapal, leader of a significant group of progressive Democrats in Congress, issued an apology Sunday for her earlier remark characterizing Israel as a “racist state.” Jayapal clarified her stance, stating, “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist,” but she maintained her criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government.

Jayapal’s initial comments were made during a Chicago conference, amid pro-Palestine protests. She subsequently faced pushback from Democratic leaders, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Jeffries, supported by his top aides, contradicted Jayapal’s characterization of Israel, though he acknowledged disagreement with certain members of the Israeli governing coalition.

The controversy arose as the US Congress prepares to welcome Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a joint meeting, following his visit with President Joe Biden. Some members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, under Jayapal’s leadership, have hinted they may not attend.

Jayapal emphasized her long-standing support for a two-state solution and opposition to Israel’s continued expansion of settlements in the disputed West Bank. She underscored her recognition of the historical trauma and current anti-Semitism faced by the Israeli and Jewish Diaspora community.

