US To Loosen Humanitarian Aid Restrictions in Syria, Maintain Sanctions
Soldiers from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) march through Umayyad Square during a mourning demonstration on December 27, 2024 in Damascus, Syria. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
01/06/2025

The US is set to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid and essential services to Syria while maintaining its strict sanctions regime, according to sources briefed on the decision. The move, expected to be announced soon, is seen as a gesture of goodwill toward Syria’s new Islamist rulers following the sudden collapse of the Assad regime last month.

The decision, approved by the Biden administration, allows the Treasury Department to issue waivers to aid groups and companies providing necessities such as water, electricity, and humanitarian supplies. The goal is to improve living conditions in Syria while keeping US leverage intact.

Since the rebel-led ousting of Assad’s decades-long rule on December 8, US officials have engaged in multiple meetings with Syria’s new rulers, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Although HTS has renounced its ties with al-Qaida and has combated the group, it remains designated as a terrorist entity by Washington.

The US hopes to secure cooperation on counterterrorism and the formation of an inclusive Syrian government. However, the easing of aid restrictions is expected to spark controversy, given HTS’s designation and its controversial history.

