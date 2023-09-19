Violence Between Sudanese Armed Forces, Rapid Support Forces Escalates, Targeting Khartoum’s Key Infrastructure

Violent confrontations intensified on Monday between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum. Both factions accused each other of attacking critical infrastructure within the capital.

In a statement, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry claimed the RSF was “leading a systematic military campaign” that targeted key economic institutions and commercial buildings, integral to Sudan’s national economy. The ministry called upon the international community and human rights organizations to classify the RSF as a terrorist group.

Social media footage showed fires consuming government buildings, including the Greater Nile Petroleum Operating Company, one of Sudan’s largest oil firms. RSF countered these allegations by accusing the SAF of deliberate bombardment aimed at infrastructure destruction.

Witnesses reported that Monday’s skirmishes were centered in the neighborhoods of Burri and Imtidat Nasir in eastern Khartoum. SAF was also reported to have targeted RSF bases near Tuti Island Bridge in central Khartoum.

The clashes, which began on April 15, have resulted in a reported 3,000 deaths and over 6,000 injuries, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry.