This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Washington Hits Pause on Gulf Arms Deals 
Mideast Daily News
F-35
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
arms sales
Antony Blinken

Washington Hits Pause on Gulf Arms Deals 

Uri Cohen
01/28/2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday confirmed that Washington has temporarily halted arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, authorized by the previous administration, in order to “review” the pending deals and ensure they “advance strategic objectives” of the United States. An earlier statement by the State Department said the pause in the implementation of the blockbuster transactions with the Gulf nations was “routine” and “typical to most any transition.” In his final few months in office, former President Donald Trump approved a mammoth $23 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets and other armaments to the UAE, and another weapons sale to Saudi Arabia worth over half a billion dollars. The moves were at the time panned by Democratic lawmakers. While Riyadh had no public comment on Wednesday’s news, UAE’s ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, reacted to the announcement diplomatically, saying Abu Dhabi had anticipated the review, similar to former transitions.

 

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.