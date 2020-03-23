West Bank Palestinians Ordered to Observe 14-Day Home Quarantine

Shortly after the first cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtyyeh ordered West Bank Palestinians to remain in their homes for the next 14-days. Medical personnel, pharmacists, grocers, and bakers are excluded from the order. So far, the West Bank has not been hit hard by the pandemic, with only 55 cases reported and no deaths among them. No cases had been reported in the densely-populated Gaza Strip until two men returning from Pakistan were determined to be infected on Saturday. The pair was immediately moved to a remote hospital where they are being treated. Officials fear a catastrophic outbreak in Gaza because of the density. The paucity of confirmed cases might also be a function of the minimal testing that has been carried out by PA health officials leaving some experts to wonder whether there are actually more victims who have not been identified as Ovid-19 carriers. Ironically, the spread of coronavirus in the West Bank and more so in the Gaza Strip might have been positively impacted by the Israeli and Egyptian closures of their respective borders with the Gaza Strip.