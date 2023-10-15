WHO Sends Medical Aid to Gaza as Blockade Continues

A plane carrying medical supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) landed at Egypt’s El Arish airport in the Sinai Peninsula on Saturday, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent. The delivery comes as Gaza remains under a full blockade by Israeli forces following a surprise mass terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, Gaza’s ruling faction, last week.

Khaled Zayed, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent’s North Sinai branch, said the aid would reach Gaza via a land bridge, coordinated with the Palestine Red Crescent. The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the aid delivery and stated, “We’re ready to deploy the supplies as soon as humanitarian access through the crossing is established.” He made the statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, Israel warned over 1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate southward ahead of a planned massive offensive against Hamas. The evacuation directive drew criticism from several nations and international organizations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Arab League, and the United Nations.

El Arish airport has also received aid shipments for Gaza from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey since Thursday.