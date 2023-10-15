Donate
Light Theme
Log In
WHO Sends Medical Aid to Gaza as Blockade Continues
Aid supplies for Gaza provided by the World Health Organization arrive at El Arish airport in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Oct. 15, 2023. (Ali Moustafa/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
WHO
Gaza
El Arish airport
Humanitarian Aid
Israel-Hamas conflict

WHO Sends Medical Aid to Gaza as Blockade Continues

Steven Ganot
10/15/2023

A plane carrying medical supplies from the World Health Organization (WHO) landed at Egypt’s El Arish airport in the Sinai Peninsula on Saturday, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent. The delivery comes as Gaza remains under a full blockade by Israeli forces following a surprise mass terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, Gaza’s ruling faction, last week.

Khaled Zayed, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent’s North Sinai branch, said the aid would reach Gaza via a land bridge, coordinated with the Palestine Red Crescent. The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has resulted in thousands of casualties on both sides.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the aid delivery and stated, “We’re ready to deploy the supplies as soon as humanitarian access through the crossing is established.” He made the statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

On Friday, Israel warned over 1 million residents of northern Gaza to evacuate southward ahead of a planned massive offensive against Hamas. The evacuation directive drew criticism from several nations and international organizations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Arab League, and the United Nations.

El Arish airport has also received aid shipments for Gaza from Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey since Thursday.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.