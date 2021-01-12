Worst Day of Pandemic Devastates Israel as Vaccinations Continue

Israel on Monday recorded the highest number of new infections since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic nearly a year ago, as close to 10,000 were diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours. The rate of positive tests currently stands at a whopping 7.6%, with close to half a million Israelis diagnosed as sick, 1,050 of them in serious condition. Israel is also closing in on 4,000 deaths, with about 10% of all deaths since the pandemic began occurring in the past week alone. As the nation suffers its worst wave yet, it also holds out hope for a rapid turnaround, as the mass vaccination effort pushes forward at breakneck speed. Nearly 2 million have already received the first inoculation dose, out of a population of 9 million, and the arrival of more Pfizer shots earlier this week all but guarantee that every Israeli over the age of 16 will be able to get the shot in the coming weeks.