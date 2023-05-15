Donate
Yemen Evacuates Hundreds of Citizens From Sudan Amid Rising Conflict
Yemeni evacuees fleeing war-torn Sudan queue upon arrival in Sanaa airport, on May 14, 2023. (Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
05/15/2023

Yemen’s national carrier, Yemenia, has repatriated 392 Yemeni citizens from Sudan in the last 24 hours, according to a report by Yemen’s state TV on Monday. Two flights were dispatched, the first landing in Aden with 197 passengers, and the second in the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, carrying 195 citizens. The Yemeni community in Sudan has been gathering in Port Sudan, located approximately 675 km west of Khartoum on the Red Sea coast, in preparation for their return home. Additional flights are slated for the coming week to evacuate an estimated 2,000 more Yemenis. This operation comes in response to the escalating conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, which has led many nations to evacuate their citizens residing in Sudan.

