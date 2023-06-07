Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Yemen Gov’t Suspends Prisoner Exchange Talks With Houthi Rebels Over Detained Politician
Detained Yemeni politician Mohammed Qahtan. (Screenshot: Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Yemeni government
Houthi rebels
prisoner exchange
Mohammed Qahtan

Yemen Gov’t Suspends Prisoner Exchange Talks With Houthi Rebels Over Detained Politician

Steven Ganot
06/07/2023

The Yemeni government announced on Tuesday its refusal to participate in further UN-mediated prisoner exchange negotiations with Houthi rebels, according to Hadi Haig, head of the government delegation in the prisoner talks. The decision came as a response to the Houthis’ refusal to disclose the whereabouts of Mohammed Qahtan, a detained politician from the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Islah party, and to allow his family and government officials to visit him.

Qahtan, who was forcibly abducted by the Houthis eight years ago, has become the center of a crisis as the rebels have remained unresponsive to numerous appeals from the UN, local and international human rights groups, and Qahtan’s own family. Concerns have escalated over Qahtan’s condition in custody, raising fears of his possible death.

This move by the Yemeni government follows a successful prisoner swap in April, brokered by the UN, which resulted in the release of nearly 900 prisoners. This exchange, the second-largest since the Yemen civil war began over eight years ago, included notable figures and was seen as a critical step toward establishing trust between the government and the Houthi rebels.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.