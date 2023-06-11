Yemen-Jordan Flights Increase; UN Envoy Urges Easing of Restrictions

The UN’s Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, welcomed an uptick in flights between Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and Amman, Jordan, on Saturday. In an official statement, he stressed the necessity of removing all barriers on movement into, within, and out of Yemen.

Grundberg further encouraged all parties in the Yemen conflict to agree on extra steps to improve Yemeni living conditions and enforce a nationwide cease-fire. Yemenia Airways, Yemen’s national airline, started on Saturday offering six weekly flights to Jordan, said Mohsen Haidara, Yemenia Airways’ commercial director. The increase in flights to Jordan, he said, was the first step toward expansion to other destinations.

The Houthi rebels have controlled Sanaa International Airport since capturing the Yemeni capital in 2014, leading to the suspension of commercial flights. Limited service was restored in May 2022 after a UN-brokered agreement. Yemenia Airways has sporadically operated flights between Sanaa and Amman since then, aiding Yemenis seeking foreign medical treatment.

Local analysts predict that easing airspace restrictions will help alleviate Yemenis’ suffering and contribute to peace and stability.