Yemeni Chief of Staff Escapes Assassination in Marib Province

The chief of staff of Yemen’s armed forces, Sagheer Bin Aziz, survived an assassination attempt in the northeastern province of Marib on Tuesday. According to a military source, a vehicle loaded with explosives detonated next to Gen. Aziz’s convoy, injuring six members of his party; however, Aziz himself remained unharmed. The explosion occurred after a meeting with senior military officials and members of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council at the army headquarters. This marks the third attempt on Bin Aziz’s life following a Houthi attack on his compound in October 2021. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the latest attack. In the wake of this incident, the Yemeni government has called for heightened security and alertness throughout Marib and other regions under its control. Yemen continues to be torn by a civil war that began in 2014, with the conflict intensifying after the intervention of a Saudi-led coalition backing the government in 2015.