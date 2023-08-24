Donate
Yemen’s Aden Grapples With Power Crisis; Protests Erupt Over Fuel Shortage
A power station in Aden, Yemen, May 25, 2023. Scorching temperatures and prolonged electricity outages have plunged residents into a struggle for survival. (Murad Abdo/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Steven Ganot
08/24/2023

Aden, Yemen’s southern port city, has been afflicted with continuous power outages due to an ongoing fuel shortage. Over the past four days, the city has seen blackouts lasting up to 20 hours per day, with 80% of the city’s electricity facilities nonoperational, according to an official from the Aden Electricity Corporation.

The constant interruptions in power supply have led to furious demonstrations across the city. On Tuesday, protesters took to the streets, blocking roads and igniting tires. The unrest prompted a response from security forces, resulting in four people being wounded.

Local security authorities conveyed sympathy for the residents’ frustrations in a press statement but also issued warnings against property destruction or sabotage.

The power crisis has thrown daily life into chaos and has intensified the challenges of the hot summer months. Residents complain that the outages pose serious risks to the elderly and those with specific health issues.

Aden has faced instability since it became Yemen’s temporary capital after the Houthi takeover of Sanaa. The current electricity crisis stands as one of the most formidable challenges faced by the city in recent years.

