Yemen’s prolonged civil war has left the nation deeply divided and its population in dire humanitarian conditions, writes Giorgia Valente for The Media Line. The Houthis, a group rooted in Yemen’s Zaydi Shiite minority, have established a quasi-state in the north and built a self-sustaining financial system by exploiting local resources and citizens. Hussein, a journalist from Sanaa, told The Media Line that the Houthis have been effective in creating an independent economy, making them resilient even without Iran’s support. Italian journalist Laura Silvia Battaglia noted that the group’s governance mirrors Iran and Hezbollah, combining military strength with authoritarian control, including a surveillance system likened to East Germany’s Stasi.

The Houthis have leveraged their military capabilities to disrupt international trade and expand their regional influence. Battaglia emphasized their engineering prowess and growing regional role, while Hussein described their rise through seizing military assets and exploiting anti-US and anti-Israel rhetoric to garner sympathy. Despite their strength, public support for the Houthis remains divided due to their authoritarian practices and exploitation of Yemeni citizens.

In the south, a Saudi and UAE-backed government struggles to counter the Houthis while dealing with its own challenges. The humanitarian crisis persists, with over 80% of Yemenis reliant on aid, which is increasingly scarce due to other global crises. Experts agree that without urgent international intervention, Yemen risks further fracturing and becoming a battleground for regional powers.

