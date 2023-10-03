Al-Ahram, Egypt, September 22

The Security Council bore witness to a fiery clash in its high-level meeting addressing the current situation in Ukraine, convened at the request of Albania. The session was marked by intense and heated exchanges, with the potential for escalation if not for the diligent moderation that averted a direct showdown between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Russia opposed allowing the Ukrainian president to speak and insisted that he not be given prominent speaking time. However, their efforts were in vain as Zelenskyy, donning his military attire, launched an attack against Russia and lambasted the Security Council for its failure to prevent conflicts and safeguard the rights of sovereign nations. He boldly called for the elimination of Russia’s veto power in the council, urging a thorough overhaul of the United Nations to enhance its ability to uphold global peace and stability. After Zelenskyy concluded his passionate address at the Security Council, Lavrov deliberately waited for his departure before entering the hall. This calculated move was not a coincidence and may have been influenced by the secretary-general of the United Nations, or another party, in order to prevent further tensions between the Russian and Ukrainian factions within the Council. Such a strategic maneuver raises questions about the true intentions of the Russian delegation and their willingness to engage in productive dialogue with their Ukrainian counterparts. Rather than prioritize the well-being and stability of the region, it seems that Lavrov’s actions were driven by political agendas. This approach only perpetuates the ongoing conflict and does nothing to advance the cause of peace. It is time for diplomatic leaders to put aside their egos and work towards finding a meaningful resolution for the sake of the people affected by this conflict. Collaboration, not confrontation, is the key to achieving lasting peace in the region. In a fiery speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of oppressing Russian-speaking citizens in the eastern regions and violating the United Nations Charter, aided by Western countries and the United States. While the Ukrainian president may have a valid point about the failure of the Security Council and the UN to protect state sovereignty and stop aggression, it’s important to remember that the plight of the Palestinian people has been ongoing for 75 years. Unfortunately, President Zelenskyy himself was once a supporter of Israel’s aggressive actions and the occupation of Palestine. This betrayal has left a lasting impact on the region. The Palestinian territories have been dramatically affected by the Israeli occupation, and I believe that it still holds significance today. The West, Ukraine, and the United States must not forget the ongoing struggles of the Palestinians and the injustice they have faced for decades. As we discuss sovereignty and aggression on a global scale, let us not forget those who have been on the receiving end of such actions for far too long. It’s time for the international community to work towards finding a just and peaceful resolution for the Palestinian people. Let’s not let history repeat itself. —Abdel-Mohsen Salama (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)