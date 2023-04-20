Alliance, Not Dependency

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, April 15

French President [Emmanuel] Macron’s recent remarks about the United States and Europe’s alliance, not subordination, were met with admiration around the globe. The French president emphasized his support for his prior statements about Taiwan and Europe’s autonomy, which were interpreted differently in Europe and the United States. Nevertheless, he maintained that Europe is independent, and France is no exception. Macron’s words were a reminder that France remains the core of Europe. France is committed to the protection of freedoms and human rights around the world, particularly in its own country. In recent days, France witnessed a wave of demonstrations that almost paralyzed the country, yet the government has not responded with suppression. Macron recently declared in Amsterdam that “being an ally does not mean being a follower or forgoing the right to independent thought.” He addressed the situation in Taiwan, affirming the status quo and the One China policy, and expressing his desire for a peaceful resolution with Taiwan. France’s policy on this issue, he said, “is fixed and has not changed.” There are those who interpreted Macron’s statements as a rejection of the US and leaving it to its own devices in the face of the East. In response, President [Donald] Trump accused Macron of “groveling” to China. Macron, however, is determined to take a different approach to diplomacy than his predecessors. In the days of [former British Prime Minister] Tony Blair, Europe routinely followed America’s lead, leading Blair to be dubbed “the poodle” for his unwavering loyalty. This dynamic led to the Iraq War, despite British documents indicating that Saddam Hussein did not possess nuclear weapons. Macron is working to break this cycle of mindless wars and destruction, stating that “we are allies, not followers.” Europe desperately needed a leader like [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel and Macron. Merkel was a woman who was decisive, her word was her bond, and she was independent. During her time, Germany was a country that made decisions and retained its independence with composure and without a fuss. In summary, Macron’s bold moves to protect Europe sent shock waves across America, but he was simply safeguarding his country’s autonomy from recklessness when he declared that they were allies, not dependents or “poodles.” —Mohammad Amin (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)