Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Jobs

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, June 9

The growth of artificial intelligence (AI) is driving fearful discussions around the disappearance of jobs and tasks that are traditionally done by humans. This has particularly impacted the working class, who experienced similar fears years ago when office programs were introduced, displacing large numbers of secretaries and accountants. These conversations are indicative of technology’s power to disrupt the labor market and revolutionize the way we work. Technology has undeniably played a role in reducing employment opportunities yet not to the point that warrants fear and panic. Claims that AI will dominate the future workplace are unfounded, as it is unfathomable to conceive of a universe where AI directs all operations and renders human input unnecessary. I would like to offer a reminder that, despite technological advancement in program use for databases, there remains a requirement for a skilled operator. Research has suggested that, by the year 2040, students will be able to benefit from a more independently driven education, facilitated by robots that are proficient in modern technology. I recently witnessed people discussing the potential of AI to create novel or textual content. There are already advertisements for services that will offer this innovative capability. Despite this, we tend to overlook the fact that human beings are integral to all technology development initiatives; we should exploit new technology to serve the world rather than become its captive. To achieve this goal, we must combat its potential hazards by recognizing and managing technological advancements in the best way possible. We must approach the future with caution and consideration, keeping close track of all developments. It’s essential to carefully assess our preparedness for what lies ahead and to use our creative energies to establish tangible goals. In doing so, we must be equitable when determining our current position, particularly concerning technological progress. Artificial Intelligence is now an inescapable reality, and we must engage with it without apprehension or dread of automation stealing jobs from human hands. —Abdel Latif El Menawy (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)