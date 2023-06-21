Artificial Intelligence as a Psychiatrist

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, June 16

My son, Tariq, sent me snippets of ChatGPT that show how some patients prefer Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the support they would otherwise receive from a psychiatrist. For the last six decades, technologists have been on a quest to crack the holy grail of mental healthcare: could it be a computer that listens to our problems and assists us in understanding ourselves, helping us to untangle our conflicts? The recent attempt to simulate Sigmund Freud using AI illustrates the value—and risk—of relying on technology to improve psychological well-being. Companies such as Woebot and Koko aim to replicate the experience of a live human therapist using technology. Despite the impressive technological advances, however, mental health experts caution that there is no magical solution for our issues and challenges. The complexity of the human soul is too great to be understood through an integrated social, biological, and psychological lens. An appreciation of life’s histories, traumas, pains, and experiences—of what we’ve learned, wanted, and rejected—all come into play. Nevertheless, experts suggest that AI and other technologies may still be able to deliver tangible benefits to patients despite their limitations. AI-enabled technologies such as telemedicine, crisis hotlines, and self-help tools can provide effective and targeted psychological support. For example, AI facilitates reframing a patient’s negative thoughts into positive ones by encouraging individuals to view mistakes as opportunities to learn and grow, rather than giving in to the belief that such lapses are damning. In this way, people of all backgrounds can learn to confidently address their mental health issues, reframe their thoughts, and take control of their actions to enrich the quality of their lives. Experts in technology and mental health care are posing serious questions and expressing doubt about whether AI could act as more than an assistant in psychiatry. Using AI as a “computer therapist” to openly discuss intimate and sensitive issues is not a viable solution. Talking to oneself, sending texts, and other forms of self-help are not long-term cures. However, digital therapies are not intended to replace human specialists but rather supplement their efforts. Modern technology can assist even when doctors are unavailable. AI could also be used to assist with training new volunteers and interns, as well as facilitating secure and confidential recordkeeping. Ultimately, AI could potentially help us uncover mysterious aspects of the human psyche and behaviors unknown to date. —Khalil Fadel (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)