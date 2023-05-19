Ben-Gvir’s Damage to Israel’s Image Is Alarming

Ma’ariv, Israel, May 10

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s insistence on attending the ceremony for Europe Day and delivering a speech there compelled the European Union to take a stance that it had sought to avoid until now. Since the formation of the current government, with its controversial and extreme composition, and amid the uproar over the legal overhaul, the European Union has shied away from making clear and direct statements about the political situation, due to its shared democratic and liberal values, which are now under intense assault. Public statements pertaining to the political upheaval have been rarely heard from European countries or leaders. Though there were a few exceptions, European ambassadors to Israel have preferred to communicate their messages privately, via private conversations with senior Israeli officials. This comes in contrast to the United States, where President Biden voiced his criticism of Israel publicly, including the decision not to invite Prime Minister Netanyahu to Washington. The EU’s ambiguous stance on Israel’s recent developments can be attributed to the lack of consensus among its members. Hungary and Poland view these changes more favorably. While understandable, there is an element of caution in not wanting to be perceived as intervening in the affairs of a sovereign state. This is further justified by the war in Ukraine, which is of great concern to Europe and the West. Despite excessive caution, the European Union has expressed deep disappointment over the deteriorating status of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It would be fitting for EU states to emphasize their desire to preserve their shared values with the Middle East’s only democratic country, without interfering in its internal affairs. Minister Ben-Gvir’s insistence on attending and giving a speech in front of EU ambassadors left the EU with no other option but to make it clear that it has no interest in engaging with the minister. As a result, the celebration commemorating Europe Day was canceled. This episode highlighted Prime Minister Netanyahu’s inability to sway Ben-Gvir’s judgment. This situation reveals the political factor at play in Israel’s foreign policy. In the past, Israel has been forced to intervene in extremist political arenas in European countries. Now, the political arena in Israel is taking center stage. It remains to be seen what the outcome of this situation will be. The damage to Israel’s reputation and standing is unmistakable and alarming. It would be unwise to downplay the tepid official responses from Europe. The change in public sentiment is already noticeable and will become more severe if Israel fails to act prudently. —Michael Harari (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)