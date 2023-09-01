Ben-Gvir’s Statements Only Exacerbate Israel’s Problems

Ma’ariv, Israel, August 26

The blunt statement made by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, according to which the rights of Jews are more important than those of Palestinians, raises serious discomfort. This misguided attitude invites us to ask, what could lead a person to think in such a racist way, and what allows him to express such odious beliefs in public? Aggression, as an instinctual drive, is something we all possess. It is an integral part of the human condition and serves as the survival instinct that prompts us to remain vigilant, detect potential danger, and act in a way that ensures the protection of ourselves and members of our group. However, aggression is no longer essential to most modern societies; instead, it has been refined into the drive to learn, develop, and achieve success. This drive enables our existence in the modern era, as it brings people together to form groups with shared survival interests. A leader wishing to maintain group cohesion—even when there is no real need—will often exacerbate this sense of danger and anxiety, distracting people from more compassionate and empathetic emotions. A statement like the one made by Minister Ben-Gvir only serves to widen the divide between people: us and them, Jews and Arabs, conservatives and liberals. Unfortunately, the public backlash that ensued in response to the Minister’s statement didn’t leave enough room for critical analysis of his words, nor for an examination of its logic. By focusing his statement on Jewish victims of terrorism, the Minister disregarded the root cause of terrorism: the occupation. Despite one’s political views, most citizens across the country agree that there should be no discrimination against the Arab public. Ben-Gvir’s aggression and anxiety have led to a statement that was intended to bolster the racist and conservative agenda. By claiming to be a “virtuous people,” we appear to take upon ourselves an entitlement to superior rights. However, this language of exceptionalism raises questions about our moral duties. Are we masters of the land, or should we be exemplary in our service to others? The oppressive discourse of dominance fuels heated abuse, and violent interactions, thus legitimizing attacks against certain groups in the population, such as Arabs, LGBTQ people, leftists, and liberals. This animosity pushes society towards increased divisions and conflict. As a psychiatrist and psychologist, I often urge my patients to look within the world of the soul in order to understand, rather than to react out of anger and fear. This is the goal of the treatment process: to achieve inner freedom and choice. Therefore, my first proposal to mend the chasm in Israeli society is this: a basic law titled “Free Mandatory Mental Health Care.” The main beneficiaries will be our legislators, who will finally learn to curb their emotions and conduct themselves rationally rather than emotionally. Hopefully, with time, this will help prevent the potential catastrophe for the State of Israel caused by their absurd conduct. —Tsvi Fischel (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)