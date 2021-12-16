This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Brotherly Relations Between Arab Countries
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, right, meets with Syrian President Hafez al-Assad in Alexandria on July 26, 1998 for talks on the stalled Middle East peace process. (Amr Nabil/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Arab countries
Egypt
Syria
Hafez Assad
Hosni Mubarak

Brotherly Relations Between Arab Countries

The Media Line Staff
12/16/2021

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, December 8

One of the funniest situations I ever experienced in my career took place during an official visit I took with the late President Hosni Mubarak to Syria. On the day of our arrival in Damascus, President Hafez al-Assad requested to meet with the press delegation accompanying the Egyptian president, including all of the editors-in-chief of the major Egyptian newspapers. It was the first official visit of an Egyptian president in Syria since the severing of ties between the countries following the signing of the Egypt-Israel peace agreement. The meeting between the two leaders was cordial and warm. But the meeting with the journalists was slightly more tense. The Syrian president opened his remarks by reprimanding the Egyptian journalists for their hostile coverage of Syria during the years in which relations between the two countries took a downward turn. Assad kept his eyes focused on one of the prominent journalists in the room, Makram Mohamed Ahmed, as the subject of admonition. But to everyone else in the room, it was clear that the Syrian president was actually citing and referring to an article written by Anis Mansour, who was sitting on the other side of the room. It immediately became clear that the Syrian president confused the two individuals and didn’t understand that the person he was lambasting was actually the wrong journalist. Following the meeting, we all laughed at the strange mix-up. Anis, of course, joked about the matter that entire day. And the jokes reached President Mubarak himself who, on our flight back to Cairo, laughed at the matter and reassured us that Assad’s reproach was fraternal and gentle. Ever since that incident, I gained a deeper appreciation for the role played by a press secretary or information officer, who ensures that a leader always knows the names and faces of the people sitting in front of him at any event. But the other lesson I learned is that, despite these admonitions, Egyptian-Syrian relations remained strong. The relationships that exist between Arab countries are rooted in a deep history that can’t be brushed off by political differences between governments. Yes, there are always tensions at the surface level. But no matter our disputes or competing national interests, we all share a common culture that unites us as one people. – Mostafa Elfeki (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.