The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Dogs Under Bombardment
Volunteer Dominik Nawa puts a dog rescued from Ukraine into a box on an abandoned farm near Poland's border with Ukraine. (Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Russia-Ukraine
pets
Animal shelter
Refugees

Dogs Under Bombardment

The Media Line Staff
03/21/2022

Al-Masry Al-Youm, Egypt, March 16

The photographs and images coming out of the battlefields in Ukraine are certainly not ones we’re used to seeing every day. Take, for example, the numerous photos of Ukrainian refugees fleeing toward the Romanian and Polish border. One picture in particular caught my attention; it was a photo depicting an animal shelter that is still occupied by volunteers who refused to leave the animals alone despite the bombing. The team of volunteers preferred to stay with the animals and provide them with food and shelter for pure humanitarian reasons. The British newspaper Daily Mail interviewed some of these individuals and provided more insight into their story. As veterinary clinics and hospitals closed their doors, and as people fled their homes, hundreds of house pets were left behind to die.  Animal owners had very little time to pack up and leave – and often took only their children with them. These animals became homeless overnight. Amid the deluge of photos depicting Ukrainian asylum seekers being fed at European train stations and refugee camps, this is the photo that seems to depict the Ukrainian spirit more than all others. It tells the story of ordinary Ukrainian citizens showing mercy toward helpless creatures even at the risk of their own lives. All of this is happening at a time of enormous and unfathomable human suffering. Yet ordinary Ukrainian men and women have found it within them to care for those most in need. – Mohammad Ameen (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.