Okaz, Saudi Arabia, June 1

A security campaign that commenced in the kingdom prior to Eid al-Fitr has focused on targeting the sources of drugs and contraband in an effort to completely eliminate them. Saudi Arabia’s security services quickly deployed around the country, catching drug users, smugglers, and dealers off guard. The goal of the operation was to tackle the criminal network of smugglers that had grown due to the rampant illegal imports from countries and international organizations into Saudi Arabia. These inspections were designed to put a stop to the criminal activities that threatened to disrupt Saudi Arabia’s civilizational development. The campaign consisted of the arrest of hundreds of drug users. In a month’s time, the relevant authorities had access to a vast database containing the names, numbers, and locations of people connected to the drug trade—from the drug user to the seller, distributor, merchant, and source of drugs in the country of origin. By carrying out a well-crafted search operation, transferring the suspects to the Public Prosecution, and taking advantage of the obtained information, the authorities were successful in unearthing the illegal drug network and dismantling it bit by bit. It proved to be highly effective. The recent airstrike over southern Syria that resulted in the elimination of a well-known drug dealer—supposedly carried out by the Jordanian Air Force—reveals that the issue of drug trafficking is a concern for other Middle East nations as well. Captagon—an addictive, amphetamine-type stimulant mass-produced in Syria—has become a tool used by global forces and merchants to destroy certain countries, most notoriously Saudi Arabia. The recent announcements from the Interior Ministry have revealed the presence of Saudi individuals, merchants, and even gangs of citizens behind a sophisticated and dangerous criminal enterprise. It begs the question: Has this illicit operation been driven by the need to make money quickly, the spread of global criminal activity, or the misguided belief that crime pays? It is clear that engaging in drug trafficking is an appalling crime that should not be taken lightly, if at all. The sons and daughters of this nation must be aware of the consequences of such treacherous actions, as any involvement in organized crime that enables the sale of illicit substances is deemed as an act of betrayal that is punishable by death. —Mohammed al-Saed (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)