Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Enemies Should be Fought, Not Treated
Saeb Erekat (Abbas Momani/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Mindset
Saeb Erekat
enemies
Churchill
Goebbels
Netanyahu
Israeli hospital
PLO
Middle East

Enemies Should be Fought, Not Treated

The Media Line Staff
10/28/2020

Could anyone in their right mind imagine British Prime Minister Winston Churchill sending a British airplane during World War II to pick up Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels for medical treatment at a London hospital? Would the British premier save the life of one of his country’s most notable enemies, knowing that the latter would recover, return home, and resume activity against Great Britain? The answer is clear: Churchill and the entire British people would have not even contemplated such a thing. Enemies are to be destroyed, not saved. And yet, there are those we fail to understand this lesson. One of them is Binyamin Netanyahu, who deployed a special ambulance escorted by IDF soldiers into Jericho, in order to evacuate Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, one of Israel’s bitterest enemies, for medical treatment in Jerusalem. Erekat is a mega-threat whose damage to Israel far outweighed that of many of its most vile enemies. Just like Goebbels, whose damage was far more severe than that of any individual Nazi soldier or officer, Erekat has fought Israel in international forums for over 25 years. It is Erekat who promoted the claim that Israel is an apartheid state that should therefore be boycotted. In the past, he called Netanyahu a “filthy war criminal” and tried to get the countries of the world and the United Nations to put Israeli politicians on trial. How hypocritical it is for the same person who calls to boycott Israeli products, who accuses Israel of poisoning Palestinians and depriving them of their livelihoods, to seek medical treatment at an Israeli hospital. This is the same person who has banned ordinary Palestinian men and women from normalizing their ties with Israel, yet he was quick to make a trip to Jerusalem to receive VIP treatment at an Israeli hospital. Some voices in the Israeli political system claimed that we must practice compassion and mercy toward Erekat. But where was Erekat’s compassion and mercy when he launched vile campaigns against Israel? What compassion did Erekat show in the face of the murderous victims he and his friends sent to slaughter us? Why should we have mercy on those who deny our right to live here, those who try to expel us? The decision to hospitalize Erekat in an Israeli medical center is the ultimate testament to how the Oslo mindset still dominates our society. Instead of seeing our enemies for who they really are, we see them for who we wish they would be. Netanyahu might seem like a hawk when he speaks about the Palestinian leadership but secretly, behind closed doors, he continues to strengthen and support it with material and nonmaterial aid. This aid ensures that the very entity seeking to destroy us remains afloat. – Nadav Haetzni (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.