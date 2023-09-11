European Confusion Over Refugees

Al-Ittihad, UAE, September 6

The European Union has yet to reach a consensus on a unified policy to address the issue of asylum and migration. Though they have managed to create response plans that address certain situations, these plans do not serve as a solid platform for a comprehensive policy across the continent. Unilateral measures taken independently by individual nations in response to the current situation still seem to be the main approach. This dilemma has become one of the most pressing concerns for Europeans, who are torn between feelings of worry and confusion. The complexity of the challenge highlights the difficult choice they must make. Perhaps the most pressing challenge faced by European countries today is the tension between the need for immigrants to fill gaps in declining populations and the fear of waves of asylum seekers arriving in their countries, most of whom lack the skills that their labor markets need. This influx can create a heavy burden that exacerbates the already existing problems of inflation and energy crises among members of the EU. Population decline is a growing reality in numerous countries, with an average European fertility rate of 1.53 births per woman, far below the 2.1 births needed to keep the population steady. Nations like Spain (1.23 births), Italy (1.26 births), Portugal (1.27 births), Greece (1.28 births), and Germany (1.32 births) are particularly affected. Society’s development seems to be the culprit: Cultural satisfaction with one or two children and diminishing demand for marriage are contributing to this decrease. The second type of population decline is linked to economic and social insecurity, such as growing reliance on precarious forms of labor, leading to worry over having more children. Though welcoming asylum seekers and granting them residence and work permits is essential, their sudden influx in large numbers can be problematic. This is because the number of workers in specialized fields decreases, while the number of those unable to perform necessary work increases. Last year saw the highest rate of asylum seekers entering EY countries since 2016, with an estimated 330,000 individuals entering, as reported by the European border agency Frontex. Unfortunately, the EU countries have been unable to come to a consensus on a unified policy to regulate asylum and migration procedures that could provide a long-lasting solution. As a result, there is lasting confusion and concern about the issue of asylum and immigration among Europeans. —Wahid Abdul Majeed (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)