Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fighting Hand in Hand to Save Our Planet
(Pixabay)
Mideast Mindset
climate change
environment

Fighting Hand in Hand to Save Our Planet

The Media Line Staff
11/04/2021

Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, London, October 28

The pandemic has taught this world an important lesson: that the greatest challenge to humanity’s future is not weapons or wars, but the environment. There is no life on the planet without a clean environment, and an invisible germ can pose a threat of global annihilation. Environmental danger knows no national borders. In addition to its millions of victims, the pandemic destroyed the economies of the world, spread unemployment and poverty, and decimated many industries and commerce. The most important thing about Saudi Arabia’s recently announced “Middle East Green Initiative” – aimed at securing $10.4 billion for an investment fund in clean energy, as a part of efforts to reduce regional carbon emissions – is that it takes a multilateral approach consisting of all countries in the region. We no longer have the luxury of waiting to deal with climate change on a one-off basis. Those who study the threat of climate change understand that politics don’t really matter; there are more urgent issues to fight. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman unveiled this ambitious plan last week at a global summit held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, which was attended by regional and international leaders including US climate envoy John Kerry. There, Bin Salman committed that his country would reach net zero emissions by 2060. Indeed, the pandemic was a lesson for all of us: not only of the threat of an invisible germ, but also of the power and potential of the human spirit. After all, the same civilization threatened by COVID-19 is also the same one that, in record speed, managed to develop a vaccine that would fight it. It also brought together many of the world’s nations to work hand in hand against a common enemy. This is the age we’re now living in: an age where there is no other choice but for all of us to fight together, hand in hand, to save our planet. – Samir Atallah (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.