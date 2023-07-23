Donate
Fools Are Destroying Our World
Mideast Mindset
Quran burning
French protests
potential nuclear war
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Freedom of Expression
Sweden

Fools Are Destroying Our World

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2023

Al-Ahram, Egypt, July 13

A Swedish man of Iraqi descent has sparked great tension between Islamic countries and Sweden after he burned the Holy Quran in front of worshippers at a Swedish mosque without any provocation or explanation, beyond a seemingly deep-seated hatred. His act serves to erase the fact that the Quran is held as a closely sacred text for Muslims worldwide. Another French blunder has sparked a tide of protests that has swept through many French cities, leading to tragic fatalities, injuries, and the destruction of public and private property. The source of this discontent was the unjustified killing of an Algerian youth who had committed a minor violation of driving without a valid license. Foolish politicians from the West are recklessly pushing the world towards the brink of a third nuclear world war, one which has nothing to do with the best interests of their people. The heedless pursuit of a military victory against Russia is an unrealistic goal, one that borders on the impossible. In Israel, harsh measures are being used against the Palestinians by a few extremist members of the current government, who are unfamiliar with the art of politics other than through the means of killing, abusing, and violating the rights of others. The danger of the situation lies in the fact that a select few cannot be entrusted with dictating the futures of millions of people. Consequently, the world must reevaluate many concepts commonly employed in present times, including freedom of expression, accountability, peaceful cohabitation, tolerance, protections for minorities, and the rule of law. Freedom of expression cannot be used to harm others, nor to deny the right to diversity and peaceful coexistence. The rights of minority groups must not be subjugated to the rights of the majority; the spirit of the law should be to act in the public’s best interests, no matter if the law is broken. It is unacceptable to kill an unarmed teenager simply because they do not have a license, or to slander millions of worshippers in the name of freedom of speech. —Sameh Abdallah (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

