From Barbie to Neymar

Asharq Al-Awsat, London, August 18

At a time when many Arab countries were banning the movie Barbie, Saudi Arabia was one of the first to allow its screening. Consequently, moviegoers from these countries began traveling to Saudi Arabian cities to watch the now-global phenomenon. In a stark reversal, what once was prohibited in Saudi Arabia has now become a destination for those seeking refuge from the oppressive regulations in their homeland. A viral video circulating on social media even depicted a Saudi girl driving her car, wearing a pink abaya, off to the movies while documenting her entire journey and joyously celebrating her newfound freedom. Just a few years ago, activities such as driving, watching films, and partying were completely off-limits—but thanks to the ambition demonstrated by the Saudi leadership, radical reforms have taken place. In one of my recent op-eds, I discussed how the deal to bring Brazilian football star Neymar to the Saudi Pro League is part of the kingdom’s long-term plan to establish a powerful team that ranks among the world’s best and attracts tourists to the country. While the oil-rich nation has gone through a significant image transformation in recent years, Neymar’s influence can only help push those strides further. Saudi Arabia invites the world to investigate and experience the country for itself. A few days ago in Jeddah, the kingdom held a conference uniting hundreds of religious figures. Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh proclaimed: “Moderate Islam will conquer extremism, ensuring it ceases to exist for good.” These optimistic developments in culture, arts, entertainment, sports, and quality of life are already being felt far and wide throughout Saudi Arabia. Across the region, hate speech is waning and the vision of peace is growing stronger. We can create a glorious future through pragmatic and constructive thinking. —Mamdouh AlMuhaini (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)