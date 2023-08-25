Donate
Light Theme
Log In
From Barbie to Neymar
Mideast Mindset
Saudi Arabia
cultural reforms
Neymar
Moderate Islam
Entertainment

From Barbie to Neymar

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2023

Asharq Al-Awsat, London, August 18

At a time when many Arab countries were banning the movie Barbie, Saudi Arabia was one of the first to allow its screening. Consequently, moviegoers from these countries began traveling to Saudi Arabian cities to watch the now-global phenomenon. In a stark reversal, what once was prohibited in Saudi Arabia has now become a destination for those seeking refuge from the oppressive regulations in their homeland. A viral video circulating on social media even depicted a Saudi girl driving her car, wearing a pink abaya, off to the movies while documenting her entire journey and joyously celebrating her newfound freedom. Just a few years ago, activities such as driving, watching films, and partying were completely off-limits—but thanks to the ambition demonstrated by the Saudi leadership, radical reforms have taken place. In one of my recent op-eds, I discussed how the deal to bring Brazilian football star Neymar to the Saudi Pro League is part of the kingdom’s long-term plan to establish a powerful team that ranks among the world’s best and attracts tourists to the country. While the oil-rich nation has gone through a significant image transformation in recent years, Neymar’s influence can only help push those strides further. Saudi Arabia invites the world to investigate and experience the country for itself. A few days ago in Jeddah, the kingdom held a conference uniting hundreds of religious figures. Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh proclaimed: “Moderate Islam will conquer extremism, ensuring it ceases to exist for good.” These optimistic developments in culture, arts, entertainment, sports, and quality of life are already being felt far and wide throughout Saudi Arabia. Across the region, hate speech is waning and the vision of peace is growing stronger. We can create a glorious future through pragmatic and constructive thinking. —Mamdouh AlMuhaini (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.