Donate
Light Theme
Log In
From Elizabeth II to Charles III
Coronation procession at the coronation of Charles III and Camilla, 6 May 2023. (Katie Chan/Creative Commons)
Mideast Mindset
Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III
coronation
Monarchy
Queen Camilla

From Elizabeth II to Charles III

The Media Line Staff
05/15/2023

Al-Ittihad, UAE, May 10

On June 2, 1953, crowds gathered in the streets of London to witness the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Thanks to the foresight of her husband, Prince Philip, the ceremony was televised around the world, with thousands of people buying small black-and-white TVs in the weeks leading up to the event. In addition, more dramatic color film tapes were prepared for later screenings in cinemas, with some even flown to the US for Americans to watch. The ceremony and parade of dignitaries and members of the British and Commonwealth forces was a lengthy affair, one that is still remembered to this day. Seventy years after the coronation of his mother, King Charles III was crowned in Westminster Abbey last week. Despite the rain, the ceremony was much different from the one that preceded it. Street parades were shorter, but the presence of more than 7,000 security forces gave the spectacle an impressive appearance. The coronation had a more inclusive tone, as representatives of various religious denominations, including Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, and Buddhists, as well as women bishops and citizens of all faiths, were welcomed. Hymns and prayers were sung and read in Welsh, Gaelic, and English, emphasizing the theme of the coronation, “Called To Serve.” The coronation had the personal approval and welcome of the king, who had four years to contemplate the day. The festivities continued over the weekend, ending with a successful party at Windsor Castle. Inevitably, this ritual has generated much curiosity: can King Charles maintain the high public approval ratings for the monarchy that his mother earned, given her popularity and respect? Will he be able to advocate his strong stance on climate change, agriculture, engineering, and other topics close to his heart now that he is king? Can he reduce the size and expenses of the royal family during this period of austerity? What measures can he take to address the family crises involving his son Harry and his brother Andrew? So far, King Charles III’s record has been promising. Despite initial misgivings over his wife, Queen Camilla, the public has gradually and cautiously come to accept the royal couple’s happiness as being in the best interest of the country. Charles may soon have to confront difficult issues, however, such as former colonies wishing to end the tradition of considering him their head of state, as well as demands for apologies and reparations from some countries for the wrongs of the pre-colonial period, such as slavery. The potential of Scotland’s secession from the United Kingdom if the SNP can regain its popularity and win a vote of secession is another looming challenge. For the moment, though, Charles appears to be off to a good start. —Jeffrey Kemp (translated by Asaf Zilberfarb)

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Mindset
MORE FROM Mideast Mindset

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.